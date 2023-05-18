VoicePrint tags meeting participants automatically to create more precise and accurate follow-up notes 

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As major organizations like Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Uber and others revamp their work-from-home policies to require in-person work, the challenge of how hybrid teams communicate and remain productive is once again at the forefront. In fact, 82% of the Fortune 100 operate on hybrid or office first policies1. Against this backdrop, Xembly, the world's first AI-powered chief of staff, unveiled VoicePrint, a new technology that automatically identifies individual participants in a meeting — whether they are in-person or remote — to facilitate precise, automated note-taking and action item capture and assignment. There is no limit to the number of meeting participants the technology can recognize.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.