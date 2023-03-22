Xplore selected to assess potential to supply commercial hyperspectral to the NRO

REDMOND, Wash., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xplore Inc., a space company providing commercial data today announced that the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has awarded Xplore a contract to evaluate the company's Commercial Hyperspectral Capabilities (CHC) under the agency's Broad Agency Announcement (BAA) for its Strategic Commercial Enhancements effort. This award represents the first stage of a process to assess the potential of Xplore supplying commercial hyperspectral data to the NRO.


