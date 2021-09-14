BELLEVUE, Wash., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the leading SaaS provider in the beauty, wellness and fitness space, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of SuperSalon software. SuperSalon has been a trusted brand for some of the largest salon chains for the past 22 years. The acquisition follows Zenoti's Series D funding round where it was valued at over $1.5 Billion, and further enhances Zenoti's leadership position as the software of choice for salon, spa and medspa chains.
With the industry reopening after COVID shutdowns, many salons and spas are looking for software that provides modern features like mobile bookings, a reception-less environment, and contactless payments. As a result, Zenoti has seen unprecedented growth, and the company's continued investment in growth and innovation further cements their position as an industry leader.
"Customers expect innovation, and innovation needs scale," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO of Zenoti. "Like Zenoti, SuperSalon is trusted and proven among large enterprises, and our combined entity will not only expand the reach of our offering but also give us the scale to continue to develop cutting-edge technology that takes our customers to the next level."
"I'm very excited to join the Zenoti family and bring its capabilities and innovation to our customers," said Raj Mahajan, the CEO of SuperSalon. "Zenoti's modern, mobile-friendly solution stands out as the strongest in our segment, and I see it as the best way forward to ensure continued growth and competitiveness for our customers. Most importantly, Zenoti will help them provide a standout experience for our customer's guests."
While the value of the deal is undisclosed, the combined entity will power over 15,000 spas, salons and med-spas, including leading national chains like European Wax Center, Hand & Stone, Hair Cuttery and Fantastic Sams.
"Businesses have ever-evolving needs from software," added Sudheer Koneru. "A decade back, businesses looked at software only to handle point-of-sale and a few basic processes. Today, it has gone much beyond that. Our customers expect us to create magical end-consumer experiences as well as power their marketing and growth. At Zenoti we invest heavily in such innovation. Greater scale also means more data. This, coupled with our AI capabilities, means we can offer never-before features, insights and benchmarks to our customers."
In addition to managing the existing customers of SuperSalon, Raj Mahajan will also be assuming the role of SVP – Corporate Development in Zenoti. "I see the beauty/wellness software industry entering a necessary period of consolidation," said Mahajan. "Zenoti's global scale positions the company well to spearhead this consolidation, and the technology advantages will benefit everybody that uses their platform. I'm excited to leverage Zenoti's scale to drive this initiative.
To learn more about Zenoti visit https://www.zenoti.com/
ABOUT SUPERSALON
Founded in 1999 by Matt Rogers, a software developer and multi-unit salon owner, SuperSalon was developed to be a complete business solution for both walk-in and appointment-driven salons and spas. SuperSalon has been the most recognized name in the enterprise salon management software for decades. The total management solution proves real-time visibility across multiple locations, delivering vital customer, scheduling, inventory, and financial data to enable precise decision making. https://supersalon.com
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness and fitness industries. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.
Zenoti powers thousands of spas, salons and fitness studios in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending. To learn more about Zenoti visit us online and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates. Website: https://www.zenoti.com
