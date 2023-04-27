The beauty and wellness technology brand sits atop the G2 "Leaders" category, measuring satisfaction and market presence
BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the technology provider powering more than 25,000 beauty and wellness businesses, has been listed by G2 as the industry leader in spa and salon management software. The details are in the Spring 2023 report from G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, with more than 2 million total reviews.
In the report, the G2 Grid® places Zenoti atop the far upper-right "Leaders" quadrant. G2 scores products and sellers based on reviews gathered from their user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks.
Zenoti also has more G2 customer reviews than any other brand that ranks above average in satisfaction.
"Zenoti is focused on helping businesses grow, and this is wonderful recognition of that commitment," says Sudheer Koneru, Zenoti CEO and co-founder. "But this is not just about our position as an industry leader – our customers are leaders too, some of the best-performing beauty and wellness businesses in the country. We're so proud to build an innovative product that helps them succeed and grow."
The response from Zenoti reviewers underscores that success. The Seattle-based company has a 4.1 / 5 star average on G2, with industry professionals recently saying:
"highly recommend this user-friendly software" -- small business (50 or fewer employees)
"drop your other 5 apps and use Zenoti instead" -- president, small business
"reports save us 10 hours per week" -- mid-market (51-1000 employees)
"the best care" -- small business
"Seeing feedback applauding our customer service... that means a lot," says Koneru. "It reflects our efforts even beyond product innovation and excellence. Our people are cultivating partnerships with business leaders, who are seeing the benefits of those connections. It's why we're here."
ABOUT ZENOTI
Zenoti powers more than 25,000 beauty and wellness businesses across 50+ countries. Their end-to-end, mobile-led software helps businesses elevate their guest experience, unify their brand, and streamline operations. Salon, spa, and medspa owners, managers, and staff use Zenoti to seamlessly run every aspect of their business, online and in-person. Zenoti provides a single solution that includes online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management and engagement, inventory management, built-in marketing programs, and more. For more information, see zenoti.com.
