Beauty and Wellness Technology Leader Attributes 396% Revenue Growth to Industry Demand for a Complete Software Solution
BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti today announced it has been named to this year's Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Ranked number 353, Zenoti has received this recognition four consecutive years, from 2019 to 2022.
Zenoti, the leading technology provider for the beauty and wellness industry, moves up 94 spots since 2021, with 396% revenue growth. Zenoti co-founder and chief executive officer, Sudheer Koneru, credits the company's trajectory with increased demand for a complete software platform that fosters growth.
"In recent years, every major beauty and wellness brand has identified the need to bring digital ease and efficiency to their guests, talent, and business operations," says Koneru. "So many have selected Zenoti because we bring everything they need onto one software platform, giving salon and spa owners greater insight and control, and helping them drive more revenue."
"Smaller businesses are following suit," says Koneru. "Once hesitant about adding technology at their stores, they now see it as a competitive advantage. They want software that makes it easy to streamline their operation and satisfy guests – by showing them how and continually improving our product, we help grow their business right along with ours."
About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
