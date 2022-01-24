...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air is expected, which could result
in deteriorating air quality.
* WHERE...Tacoma Area, Bellevue and Vicinity, East Puget Sound
Lowlands, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Everett and
Vicinity, Southwest Interior, Bremerton and Vicinity, Western
Skagit County and Seattle and Vicinity.
* WHEN...Until noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with
respiratory problems. Please check with your local air quality
agency for additional details and actions
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Please delay outdoor burning until
conditions improve.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
SEATTLE, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced that its fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, February 10, 2022. The company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its results that afternoon at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.
Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease.
Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
