Zillow's 10 hottest markets are based on factors such as expected home value growth and buyer demand

  • Relatively affordable metro areas dominated Zillow's hottest housing markets list, led by Charlotte, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
  • Buyers who can overcome acute affordability challenges will find a friendlier market than in recent, record-setting years.
  • San Jose, Sacramento and Minneapolis are projected to be the coolest markets.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.