KENNEWICK, Wash., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zipease, established in 2017 by founder, has designed an innovative romper to conveniently clothe and change your child from birth to age six. Their patent-pending ankle to ankle zipper brings ease to every parent's most redundant task: diaper changes. They offer a seperate collection solely to accommodate medical needs with a cleverly disguised hidden zipper across the abdomen providing easy access to a Gastronomy Tube (g-tube) for comfort and peace of mind during feeding times.

Zipease has grown their customer base, served thousands of families, and are now ready to introduce a line of bamboo lyocell baby rompers at a discounted price to Kickstarter backers. They have handpicked the softest bamboo lyocell in eight solid colors that you are guaranteed love! Their unique, patent-pending zipper placement provides an easy solution while maintaining the style and functionality you expect from baby clothes. With a successful Kickstarter campaign, they will be able to expand their production capacity, offer even more designs, and make Zipease a household brand.


