New feature provides essential self-serve flexibility for configuring standardized pre- and post-trip inspections
SEATTLE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced the availability of Inspection Builder, the latest customization feature within its patented electronic verified inspection reporting product, EVIR® Mobile. The new configuration tool provides innovative flexibility for all fleet types – including freight, pupil, transit, and construction – tailoring inspection requirements to their specific needs while maintaining Department of Transportation and Occupational Safety and Health Administration compliance for standard pre- and post-trip inspections on popular vehicle types.
With Inspection Builder, fleets can edit existing inspections or create new ones from scratch in as much detail as they need, with the ability to:
Utilize the patented Map View feature to ease driver workflows and onboarding.
Modify protocols for tag placements, terminology, and vehicle zone numbers and components.
Name inspections and provide a short description for operators.
Display the fields to complete, such as odometer, route number, shipping documents, and more.
Determine if assets or certain zone tags need to be scanned.
Create standalone deep-dive inspections on specific components such as tires and brakes.
EVIR Mobile ensures that drivers and operators perform proper inspections by physically scanning equipment tags for accurate results that are uploaded and easily accessed in Zonar's fleet management platform, Ground Traffic Control. This streamlined process reduces inspection time by up to 50% compared to paper-based DVIR inspections. Now, Inspection Builder's configuration capabilities make it even easier for fleets to integrate new components into inspections, such as timecards for payroll, fuel level monitoring, sanitization requirements and other protocols to streamline processes.
"This pioneering feature empowers fleet managers to customize asset inspections for maximum operational efficiency," said Mike Gould, chief operating officer at Zonar. "As the nation grapples with critical driver shortages, fleets can streamline new driver onboarding with customized inspections that cater to company-specific language and safety policies."
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center in West Chicago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.