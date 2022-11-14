App provides quick resources for drivers to identify and report trafficking incidents

SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced a Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) app will be available for free download on all Samsung in-cab tablets before the end of the year. The free app, developed by TAT, will help truckers identify and quickly report instances of labor and sex trafficking observed while on their routes.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.