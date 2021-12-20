SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar the leader in smart fleet technology, today announces its recognition by multiple prestigious industry award programs, revealing a strong year in 2021. With continued momentum expected in 2022, Zonar has made great strides in its work to advance smart fleet technology, improving safety and efficiency within the transportation industry – and for everyone on the road. The following award wins exemplify Zonar's commitment to providing innovative solutions, while prioritizing customer and employee satisfaction:
Innovative Solutions
Zonar Coach, a smart dashcam with real-time, in-cab coaching is recognized as one of the most transformative technology solutions in the transportation market, solving industry challenges and influencing the way drivers work. This year, Coach was recognized in the Connected World 2021 IoT Innovation Award and AutoTech Breakthrough Award for "Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year".
Zonar MyView, a mobile app that provides full visibility and insights on details and location information for school buses, was selected as the "Most Innovative Product Feature of the Year" by the Best in Biz award program.
Customer Success
Zonar's passion and dedication to customer and business success was recognized by the 8th Annual Globee Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards as a Bronze award recipient.
Company Diversity
Zonar was celebrated for its commitment toward gender diversity, competitive compensation, quality beliefs, career advancement opportunities, and continued education in being named one of the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation by Women in Trucking. Zonar has prioritized recruiting diverse talent and employing women in many senior roles across departments—including product, human resources, marketing and finance.
Throughout 2021, Zonar also received recognition for the following awards:
- Puget Sound Business Journal Best Workplaces in 2021
- Gold Stevie winner in the 2021 American Business Awards
- Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Excellence in Customer Service
- Business Intelligence Group's 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards
- Business Intelligence BIG Innovation Award
- Globee 2021 American Best in Business Awards Executive of the Year Awarded to Zonar's Vice President of Safety and Compliance, Fred Fakkema
"We are thrilled to see Zonar recognized for its advancements in the fleet transportation industry and feel honored that our innovative solutions and dedication to success has made a positive impact on both our employees and customers," said Michael Gould, chief operating officer at Zonar. "We look forward to continuing the momentum and supporting our customer's critical business needs, while meeting our safety and efficiency goals in the new year."
"The industry recognitions we have received this year are a clear reflection of the effort, pride and passion that the team at Zonar brings to developing leading solutions and providing our customers with best in class service," added Ian McKerlich, CEO of Zonar and global head of Connected Commercial Vehicle Solutions within Continental. "We look forward to continuing our vision of excellence and commitment to success in 2022 and beyond."
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to http://www.zonarsystems.com
