Company's customer service department is recognized for its continuous investment in customer care
SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announces it has been named an award winner in Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Excellence in Customer Service program and a bronze winner for The Stevie Sales and Customer Service program. The recognition demonstrates the company's continuous dedication to customer satisfaction within the transportation industry.
Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Excellence in Customer Service program celebrates companies that achieve a well-crafted customer service department and prioritize customer growth. Zonar receives recognition as Organization of the Year due to its dedication to helping others and building long-lasting relationships with its partners. Zonar continues to perform beyond the industry standard to provide customers with the tools necessary to find their own success.
"For many technology companies, customer service and success are just a line item on the organizational chart—but for Zonar, it is a prime opportunity to connect with our customers to build loyal and trusting relationships," says Matt Deichman, senior vice president of customer success and IT at Zonar. "We are proud that our efforts to make our customers feel valued continues to be recognized on an industry level. The customer success team at Zonar recognizes that the work does not end as soon as the contracts are signed. It is about having empathy and understanding that customers' business and operational success often depends on the reliability of tools and connectivity. This mentality directly impacts customer retention, growth, satisfaction, and ease of adoption for the customer."
Zonar's achievement as the bronze winner for Customer Service Department of the Year - Airlines, Distribution & Transportation in The Stevie Sales and Customer Service program, stems from the company's outstanding contact center, business development and devoted sales professionals.
This is the second year in a row that Zonar has been honored by Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Excellence in Customer Service program. Last year the company was also celebrated by the Globee Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards as a bronze award recipient.
To learn more about Zonar's recognition across the industry and recent news visit https://www.zonarsystems.com/news-events/press-releases/
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle and a distribution center outside of Atlanta.
Media Contact
Ben Hohmann, Zonar, 206.455.9072, ben.hohmann@zonarsystems.com
SOURCE Zonar
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.