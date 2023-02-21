Fred Fakkema, Vice President of Safety and Compliance Named Chairman; Ron Cordova, Director of Safety and Compliance Named Board Member

SEATTLE, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced the appointment of Ron Cordova, Director of Safety and Compliance at Zonar to the American Trucking Associations' (ATA) 2023 Law Enforcement Advisory Board (LEAB) and Fred Fakkema, Vice President of Safety and Compliance at Zonar as Chairman for the second consecutive year.


