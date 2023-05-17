Accomplished School Transportation Operations Consultant Brings More Than Two Decades of Industry Leadership and Expertise

SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced a key addition to its executive team with the hiring of Tim Ammon as the new Vice President & General Manager of Passenger Services. With more than 20 years of experience in school transportation operations analysis, Ammon brings expertise in student safety protocols, cost management, organizational design, and technology use. Ammon's appointment comes on the heels of the retirement of former Senior Vice President & General Manager of Passenger Services, H. Kevin Mest, who advanced Zonar's strategic growth, customer journey, and product innovation in offering an end-to-end suite of products and partnerships within the commercial passenger industry.


