Union Square Apartments will feature luxury studio apartments with onsite amenities and a premier location in the heart of Rutgers' campus.

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Premier Properties has announced that plans for a $60 million, 150-unit apartment building in the heart of Rutgers' campus were unveiled at the Zoning Board meeting earlier this month. 50 Union Street Realty, LLC, a subsidiary of Construction Management Associates and its apartment management division, Premier Properties, received preliminary and final site plan approval on the project that will consolidate the existing properties at 40, 46 and 50 Union Street.


