In collaboration with Little Millie, new moms and influencers, Jessica Nickson (@thejessicanickson) and Noelle Downing (@noelledowning), put their spin on an assortment of apparel styles for newborns and moms

SEATTLE, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Online retailer Zulily debuts an exclusive capsule collection of apparel and soft goods for babies and moms featuring designs from fashion influencers, Jessica Nickson and Noelle Downing. Bringing their personal style and point-of-view to the project, Jessica and Noelle were uniquely qualified for this undertaking as they're also both new moms. So, while the collection is fun and fashionable, it's also steeped in versatility and quality that new moms crave. The result is an assortment, from sleepwear to bibs, and even robes for mom, that includes the essential items to make the first few months as a family more comfortable, day or night. The collection launches today and is available through September 29, with more than 170 styles ranging in price from $8.99 to $46.99.

