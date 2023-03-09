PRNewsfoto/Zulily

PRNewsfoto/Zulily

 By Zulily, Qurate Retail, Inc.

Online retailer issues rallying cry to celebrate all those who wear the mom mantle after new data reveals shift in definition of motherhood

SEATTLE, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, online retailer Zulily® announced a first-of-its-kind text service, "For All Moms (FAM) Gifting Advisor," in partnership with actress and mom of two Busy Phillips ("Freaks and Geeks," "Busy Tonight," and "Girls5eva") to address the new definition of being a mom and motherhood. With one-third of households being led by single parents, and fewer than half of families living in a "traditional" family, defined as a mom and a dad per Pew Research1. Zulily and Busy aim to support all those who "mother" this Mother's Day.


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.