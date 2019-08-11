SEATTLE — Reporters crowded around Mike Zunino’s locker, packed in closely to exchange a few thoughts with the veteran catcher. It was a familiar enough activity for Zunino, playing his seventh season in the majors.
But, as recognizable as the faces of the Seattle media were to him, having spent the past six years with the Mariners, Zunino noted the difference in location.
He wasn’t standing in front of his usual spot on the far wall of the Mariners’ clubhouse Friday afternoon. There wasn’t a permanent name plate hanging on the top of the small, wooden locker he stood in front of in the cramped visitor’s clubhouse, and the clothing hanging behind him wasn’t the same shade of blue he used to wear.
Zunino supposed he’d only been in this room on the third-base side once before in his career.
“I was here in 2013 for my first FanFest,” Zunino said. “We did an autograph session here. That’s the last time I’ve been here.”
He will have more time to scope out the space each time he visits Seattle from now on. Now a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, that clubhouse has become his new home at T-Mobile park.
The 28-year-old made his first trip back to the ballpark Friday since he was traded to the Rays last November in the deal that brought outfielders Mallex Smith and Jake Fraley to Seattle’s organization.
Zunino said the past year — from being traded, to playing with a new major-league club for the first time in his career, to becoming a first-time dad — has been a “whirlwind.”
“Obviously I never thought I’d be traded,” Zunino said. “It was sort of a surprise for me early in the offseason, but a blessing at the same time, obviously, with the birth of our first child, we were able to be close to home (in Florida).
“It’s been great so far. The organization in Tampa is top of the line. It’s been fun going and competing with these guys every day, and playing meaningful baseball right now. I’m just doing whatever I can to help this team win.”
He’s endured some of the same frustrations at the plate with the Rays as he did with the Mariners — he slashed at .207/.276/.406 across six seasons — but is trying to turn a corner as Tampa Bay continues to battle for at least an AL Wild Card spot.
Zunino is hitting a career-low .175/.242/.330 with 10 doubles, seven homers and 23 RBIs in 65 games (before Saturday) after missing nearly a month in May with a quad strain.
“There’s a bunch of factors that go into it, but at the end of the day, I can control what today brings, and continue to work on it,” Zunino said. “The last week or so has felt better.
“It’s one of those things where you continue to make good strides, and it really matters what you do today, and the last two months here. Hopefully I can help this team make a push come September.”
Though he didn’t start Friday night’s series opener, Zunino was out on the field early to catch up with some former Mariners teammates. He huddled around good friends Kyle Seager, Mitch Haniger, Wade LeBlanc and Daniel Vogelbach — who he said he’s known since high school — during Seattle’s early batting practice session.
“It’s always good to see some familiar faces,” Zunino said. “It’s one of those things where you spend seven years here, and you have some good friendships. ... It’s just nice to be able to come see these guys again. A little bit different than in years past, but it’s fun no matter what.”
