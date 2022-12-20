ISO 27001 Certification Enables Information Protection at Scale for Enterprises
SEATTLE, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its ISO 27001 certification to implement security and protection measures for customer and company data. This certification positions Zuper as a reputable field service management provider for customers focused on maintaining data safety and integrity.
The Internal Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27001 provides guidelines for a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) and is considered to be the international gold standard when it comes to information security. In order to achieve the certification, Zuper's compliance was audited by an independent security firm after demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing and protecting company and customer data.
"Zuper's ISO certification for Information Security Management is a testament to our commitment to safeguard the data of our customers and partners," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "My extensive experience in the SaaS industry has allowed me to understand the intricacies and challenges associated with managing and protecting user data across applications and geographies. As we continue to scale with global clients, Zuper's priority is to ensure our customers feel confident in their data use and our risk management practices."
Increased cloudification and digital work management platforms have resulted in greater importance on ensuring data and information protection. ISO 27001 certification is key to furthering the confidence of customers, shareholders and partners that Zuper subscribes to the best information security practices in the industry.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
