Zuper's Customer Portal enables better efficiencies for businesses with field service operations through a modern self-serve experience for their end customers
SEATTLE, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced its self-serve customer portal, an addition to its highly flexible field service management solution. The customer portal is mutually beneficial to customers of businesses with field service operations. It provides the end consumer with easy web-based access to the real-time status of all their jobs, and businesses a more efficient way to manage their service requests and customer support.
In a time of ongoing digital transformation and hyper-competitiveness, field service businesses need to empower their customers with tools that improve their experience from the moment they book a job to after they pay an invoice. With the current economic environment, these businesses also need digital solutions that create better operational efficiencies, eliminate repetitive tasks, and free up service teams to focus on job completion and high-touch customer service while on-site.
"Ensuring clear and open lines of communication between our office staff and frontline workers is critical for us to provide the most consistent and quality experience and service that our customers have come to trust," said Isaac LaRonge, CEO of Skyline Cleaning Services. "Zuper has enabled this for us, and its new Customer Portal is allowing us to replicate our seamless internal communication externally with our customers by giving them direct control and visibility into the status and critical information of all their scheduled jobs end to end."
Similar to the way hospitals provide online portals for patients to book appointments, access health records, message their providers, and pay bills, Zuper's Customer Portal enables field service businesses to provide their customers with the same control and transparency over their jobs and service experience. With Zuper, businesses with field service teams can give customers a unified view of:
Jobs: scheduling, dates, completion status, field service employees assigned, real-time location of service employees
Quotes: approved and denied job quotes from field service companies
Invoices and Payments: record of all outstanding and paid invoices
Contracts: record of all contracts with service companies
Reviews: one-click ability to write reviews of service companies on third-party platforms like Google
"In our increasingly on-demand economy, businesses and their customers want digital solutions to easily manage their relationships in a way that provides full transparency and eliminates service bottlenecks," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Nobody on either side of a business relationship wants to spend time on lengthy customer service calls for status updates and information that can simply be managed online all in one place. Zuper's Customer Portal is a win-win for field service companies and their customers by providing the best possible experience and efficiencies that support the bottom line."
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field service management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
