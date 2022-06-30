Former CEO of Conga and DocuSign joins Zuper as newest Advisory Board Member to Provide SaaS Expertise and Business Insight
SEATTLE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced the addition of new Advisory Board Member Matthew J. Schiltz. Schiltz brings extensive SaaS CEO experience and is a current member of the board of several growth SaaS companies including Conga, Symend, Showpad and Parachute Health.
Zuper's Advisory Board connects experienced SaaS professionals and entrepreneurs to provide Zuper with intelligent counsel to better serve its customers and improve business performance.
"Matthew brings years of experience to Zuper's Advisory Board, including his time as a former CEO of several very successful SaaS companies," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "Our team will work alongside him and the other board members to continue innovation in field service management, ensuring that our customers are optimizing their business performance."
As an experienced SaaS CEO of both public corporations and private tech start-ups, Schiltz brings extensive executive management and leadership skills. In these roles, he has overseen company growth, exceeding the $1B threshold, and he will leverage this experience to serve Zuper on the Advisory Board.
"Zuper has created a world-class solution that addresses inefficiencies and visibility issues for field service businesses," said Schiltz. "I am looking forward to working with the Advisory Board to offer actionable insights and contribute to Zuper's innovation in the field service industry."
The addition of Matthew Schiltz to the Advisory Board builds off of Zuper's current momentum driven by product innovations and rebranding. More information on the recent growth can be read here.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Founded in 2016, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
Media Contact
Peter Moran, Indicate Media, 347-880-2895, peter@indicatemedia.com
SOURCE Zuper
