Company also secured strategic investment from Zendesk to transform customer experiences online and on-site
SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zuper, a leading solutions provider to scale and modernize fast-growing field service organizations, today announced a new strategic investment from Zendesk, a global leader in customer service. This investment follows Zuper's tech alliance partnership with Zendesk and enables midsize to large service organizations to scale and improve customer experiences end-to-end.
Zuper's field service management software enables businesses to manage and automate their operations for workers on the ground in industries like manufacturing, internet service, surveillance, facility management, and solar solutions. Partnering with Zendesk, a leader in customer service, enables organizations to seamlessly schedule field service visits, automate customer communication during the support lifecycle, and allow field technicians to operate more efficiently and provide a personalized service experience.
Today, businesses must quickly and efficiently provide customers with exceptional service and support across the entire journey. Zendesk's continued partnership with Zuper, and the strategic investment is a testament to the growing maturity of the Zuper platform to offer a best-in-class solution to service organizations. Zuper is used by customers globally and handled over 10 million work orders in the past 12 months. Zendesk is a valuable companion to Zuper as it continues to scale and provide the industry's most comprehensive field service management solutions.
"Modern customers expect a personalized and seamless service experience end-to-end from their first touchpoint to completion of the service. The strategic partnership with Zendesk will enable fast-growing service organizations to combine best-of-breed technology to quickly deliver personalized and intelligent service both online at the support center and on-site in the field," said Anand Subbaraj, CEO of Zuper. "It has been a tremendous collaboration with Zendesk for the past couple of years and this investment will further strengthen our relationship to offer the best solution to our mutual customers."
"Providing customers with a high-quality service experience end-to-end is a cornerstone of increased customer engagement, satisfaction, and loyalty," said Pascal Pettinicchio VP, Technology Alliances and Corporate Development at Zendesk. "Our investment in Zuper reflects our goals of providing customers with seamless communication and support across all channels, and we see significant market opportunity with fast-growing field service management organizations that are leveraging technology to scale their business."
"We understand the competitive advantage of providing seamless support that prevents data silos and improves user experience, especially as our customers trust and depend on us to proactively safeguard their businesses," said Myles Oswald, CFO at Pro-Vigil. "Our partnership with Zuper and Zendesk enables us to streamline communication between our customer support and field service teams, who are both on the front lines of providing our customers with the industry's fastest and most reliable security and surveillance solution."
Zuper's intelligent field service management platform helps service organizations manage, modernize and transform the field and remote workforce across diverse industries like Manufacturing, Facility & Property Maintenance, Residential Services and Renewable Energy. The enterprises and midsized businesses using Zuper have benefited from significant operational advantages including a 50% increase in workforce utilization, 35% reduction in service turnaround time, 45% increase in customer adoption and profitability, and 30% reduction in costs.
About Zuper
Zuper empowers fast-growing service businesses to scale and modernize their field operations with the industry's most comprehensive, flexible, and customizable field services management solution. Zuper's platform integrates seamlessly with industry-leading apps and CRMs and comes with personalized support, as well as robust reporting and analytics. Thousands of users globally rely on Zuper's automated workflows to enable field workforce collaboration and deliver their customers the best possible experience. Established in 2020, Zuper Inc. is headquartered in Seattle with offices in India and the Middle East. Learn more at https://zuper.co/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.